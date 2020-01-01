Over 2,000 'underpaid, overworked' Google workers unionised
Updated : January 01, 2020 12:19 PM IST
The tech giant has been accused of "union-busting" and retaliatory behaviour after it sacked the employees for allegedly violating the company's data security policies.
The US government has launched a probe into Google over its labour practices following a complaint from employees who have been fired by the tech giant.
