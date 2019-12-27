Politics
Over 2,000 Dalits in Tamil Nadu converting to Islam over alleged discrimination
Updated : December 27, 2019 09:47 AM IST
The Dalits have declared that they would convert to Islam on January 5 and they are members of the Tamil Puligal Katchi and residents of Nadur village as well.
The decision was taken to protest against the alleged failure of police to take action against the owner of a house under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with a wall collapse incident.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more