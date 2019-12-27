#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Over 2,000 Dalits in Tamil Nadu converting to Islam over alleged discrimination

Updated : December 27, 2019 09:47 AM IST

The Dalits have declared that they would convert to Islam on January 5 and they are members of the Tamil Puligal Katchi and residents of Nadur village as well.
The decision was taken to protest against the alleged failure of police to take action against the owner of a house under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with a wall collapse incident.
Over 2,000 Dalits in Tamil Nadu converting to Islam over alleged discrimination
