Over 1,000 vacant posts in CBI: Modi govt to Rajya Sabha

Updated : November 21, 2019 04:40 PM IST

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh a written reply told the Rajya Sabha that there are over 1,000 vacant posts in CBI against its sanctioned strength.
Out of the sanctioned strength of 5,532, a total of 4,503 were filled.
The CBI derives its powers for the investigation of crimes under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.
