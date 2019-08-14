Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Our outreach to the Gulf at a political level has been unprecedented, says PM Modi

Updated : August 14, 2019 08:49 AM IST

Five years later, PM Modi's outreach in the Muslim world cutting across the Sunni-Shia divide has been nothing short of spectacular. Among his friends are the powerful Prince Mohd. Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Makhtoum and Sheikh Nayan of the UAE.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are right behind India and have begun to accept that Pakistan is a rogue and toxic state and this is due to PM Modi's constant engagement with them.
UAE has participated in our strategic petroleum reserve programme, and both UAE and Saudi Arabia are to invest in the world's largest oil refinery project in India: PM Modi
