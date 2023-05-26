English
    Ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal seeks meeting with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi
    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 1:22:17 PM IST (Published)

    The Government of India on May 19 issued an ordinance setting up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, responsible for handling the transfer and disciplinary proceedings of Group A officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Service (DANICS) cadre.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday tweeted saying he sought time to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi to request the party's support in the ordinance row against the BJP government.

    "Sought time this morning to meet Cong President Sh Kharge ji and Sh Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Cong support in Parl against undemocratic n unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP govt and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation," Kejriwal wrote.
    This is the latest move in the Delhi chief minister attempt to garner support from Opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 general election.
