Orai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Orai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Orai is an assembly constituency in the Jalaun district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Orai legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Jalaun Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Orai was won by Gauri Shankar of the BJP. He defeated SP's Mahendra Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Dayashankar. In the 2017 assembly polls, Gauri Shankar garnered 140485 votes, securing 52.98 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 78879 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 29.75 percent.