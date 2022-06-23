EPS Vs OPS latest updates: OPS walks out after all resolutions rejected, AIADMK key meet to be held again over leadership issue on July 11

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) key general council and executive committee took place on Thursday to discuss the leadership issues in the party. The matter pertains to the tussle between former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his former deputy chief minister O Panneersevelam (OPS). Both leaders have yet again locked horns over the single leadership in the party. EPS and his camp are keen on passing a resolution in this regard in June 23 meeting while OPS claims that the general body cannot pass the resolution without his signature as per party by-law.

In some relief for OPS, the Madras High Court had earlier said that while the general council meeting can happen on Thursday but only the 23 draft resolutions can be passed. The other resolutions (single leadership) can be discussed but cannot be passed. After today's meet in Chennai, the party was expected to enable another leadership change in its ranks, with the single leadership chorus growing louder in favour of joint coordinator Palaniswami over the past few days. However, all the resolutions were rejected by the party members, following which OPS and his supporters staged a walk out. The meeting will again be held on July 11 over the leader ship issue.

In 2017, the AIADMK had done away with the post of the general secretary held by the late Jayalalithaa till her death in 2016. The party had then introduced the coordinator and joint coordinator posts, resulting in dual leadership under which the party faced the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well as last year's assembly elections and the civic polls. Right now, EPS is the joint coordinator and OPS is party coordinator. EPS seems to have an upper hand in the party and Panneerselvam would do whatever it takes to reclaim his position in the party.

Here are the live updates on AIADMK's key meet to be held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu:

# The next General Council Meeting of AIADMK will be held on July 11, 2022 at 9.15 am, said AIADMK Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain

# Tamil Magan Hussain elected as the AIADMK Presidium Chairman at the party's General Council Meeting. He was the interim Presidium Chairman until now.

# Party leader KP Munusamy said, "All members rejected all the 23 resolutions and the only demand of General committee members is on single leadership. "When next General Committee meeting is convened and all these along with resolutions for single leadership will be adopted," he said.

# AIADMK deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam announced walkout from the party's General Council meeting. O Paneerselvam and his supporters walked out from the meeting in Chennai.

# All 23 resolutions have been rejected

#AIADMK supporters pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran outside Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace, Vanagaram

#AIADMK supporters gathered outside Venkatachalapathy Palace ahead of Council meeting

#AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam leaves from his residence for party's General Council meeting to be held today

# In a cryptic tweet, O Panneerselvam said "Dharma will triumph again" -- indicating that he has resigned to the fact that the odds are stacked against him.