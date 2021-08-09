Opposition will support The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill in Parliament today: Congress

As a shift in the strategy, the Opposition parties will support the government on The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021. The government is keen on passing the Bill as it is the last week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Bill gives power to the states to identify other backward classes (OBCs). The government will introduce the Bill in the Lok Sabha today.

"All Opposition parties will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021 being introduced in Parliament today," said Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. The remarks came following a meeting of Opposition leaders ahead of the Parliament session.

This session was marred by repeated adjournments as the Opposition created a ruckus demanding a discussion on the Pegasus project.

