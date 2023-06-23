Opposition meet in Patna today | Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut left for Bihar's Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting early Friday
Opposition meet LIVE | 'Is baaraat ka dulha kon hai,' asks Ravi Shankar Prasad
Takes a jibe on the Opposition Meeting, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Nitish Kumar 2024 ke liye baaraat saja rahe hai Patna mai, baaraat me to dulha bhi hota hai, pr is baaraat ka dulha kon hai? (Nitish Kumar is decorating the wedding procession for the 2024 elections in Patna, but who is the groom (PM contender). Everyone is calling themself a PM contender."
Opposition meet live | Watch as RJD workers flaunt party symbol ahead of the meet
Opposition meet live | Opposition must first decide on 'the actual PM contender', says BJP leader
BJP MLA Jeevesh Mishra said in Patna that the Opposition must first decide who is the actual PM contender among all those who are coming for the opposition meeting in Patna. "Everyone is coming here to solve their own problems," she said.
Opposition meet LIVE | Democracy gets strengthened when the opposition unites, says RJD leader
Ahead of the meet, RJD leader Alok Kumar Mehta said, "This meeting is part of India's democratic system. Democracy gets strengthened when the opposition unites... Whenever the opposition has fought, it has fought under collective leadership. Our leader will be chosen when elections are held."
Opposition meet LIVE | Posters portray Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life'
Posters have been put up in Patna, taking a jibe at the Opposition unity. They portray Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life', The posterts have been put up outside the BJP office in Patna, Bihar.
Opposition meet LIVE Updates | JMM supporters gather at Patna airport to welcome Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporters gathered outside the Patna airport to welcome Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who will be atending the opposition meet today.
Opposition meeting LIVE Updates | AAP's warning, BSP to skip; who all are attending the meet?
A key meeting of opposition leaders is all set to take place in Patna, Bihar, on Friday. "Main leaders" of at least 15 opposition parties are likely to participate in the meeting. Leaders to attend the meeting include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, amil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources had reportedly threatened to skip the key Opposition meet in Patna if the Congress refuses to assure its support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party against the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital. "If Congress won’t assure support against Centre’s ordinance in the Patna opposition meet, then the Aam Aadmi Party to walk out of the meeting," AAP sources told news agency ANI.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, in a series of tweets, announced that she will not attend the opposition meeting, slated to be held in Patna on Friday.