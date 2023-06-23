CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsOpposition meet LIVE | Posters outside BJP office in Patna portray Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life'

Opposition meet LIVE | Posters outside BJP office in Patna portray Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life'

Opposition meet LIVE | Posters outside BJP office in Patna portray Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life'
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM Jun 23, 2023 10:16 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Opposition Meeting Live Updates: Leaders of around 15-18 Opposition parties will meet in Patna, Bihar, on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and several other leaders have already left for Patna. The BSP said on Thursday it will not attend the meet, while Arvind Kejriwal's party sources reportedly threatened of skipping the meet. Follow LIVE updates on the Opposition meet in Patna here:

Live Updates

Opposition meet in Patna today |  Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut left for Bihar's Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting early Friday

Jun 23, 2023 10:15 AM

Opposition meet LIVE | 'Is baaraat ka dulha kon hai,' asks Ravi Shankar Prasad

Takes a jibe on the Opposition Meeting, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad  said, "Nitish Kumar 2024 ke liye baaraat saja rahe hai Patna mai, baaraat me to dulha bhi hota hai, pr is baaraat ka dulha kon hai? (Nitish Kumar is decorating the wedding procession for the 2024 elections in Patna, but who is the groom (PM contender). Everyone is calling themself a PM contender."

Jun 23, 2023 10:13 AM

Opposition meet live | Watch as RJD workers flaunt party symbol ahead of the meet

Jun 23, 2023 10:12 AM

Opposition meet live | Opposition must first decide on 'the actual PM contender', says BJP leader

BJP MLA Jeevesh Mishra said in Patna that the Opposition must first decide who is the actual PM contender among all those who are coming for the opposition meeting in Patna. "Everyone is coming here to solve their own problems," she said.

Jun 23, 2023 10:12 AM

Opposition meet LIVE | Democracy gets strengthened when the opposition unites, says RJD leader

Ahead of the meet, RJD leader Alok Kumar Mehta said, "This meeting is part of India's democratic system. Democracy gets strengthened when the opposition unites... Whenever the opposition has fought, it has fought under collective leadership. Our leader will be chosen when elections are held."

Jun 23, 2023 10:10 AM

Opposition meet LIVE | Posters portray Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life'

Posters have been put up in Patna, taking a jibe at the Opposition unity. They portray Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life', The posterts have been put up outside the BJP office in Patna, Bihar.

Opposition meet LIVE | Posters outside BJP office in Patna portray Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life'
Jun 23, 2023 10:05 AM

Opposition meet LIVE Updates | JMM supporters gather at Patna airport to welcome Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren 

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporters gathered outside the Patna airport to welcome Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who will be atending the opposition meet today.

Jun 23, 2023 10:00 AM

Opposition meeting LIVE Updates | AAP's warning, BSP to skip; who all are attending the meet?

A key meeting of opposition leaders is all set to take place in Patna, Bihar, on Friday. "Main leaders" of at least 15 opposition parties are likely to participate in the meeting. Leaders to attend the meeting include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, amil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources had reportedly threatened to skip the key Opposition meet in Patna if the Congress refuses to assure its support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party against the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital. "If Congress won’t assure support against Centre’s ordinance in the Patna opposition meet, then the Aam Aadmi Party to walk out of the meeting," AAP sources told news agency ANI.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, in a series of tweets, announced that she will not attend the opposition meeting, slated to be held in Patna on Friday.

Jun 23, 2023 9:42 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X