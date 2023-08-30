Opposition says BJP may advance Lok Sabha polls; here's what law says

Several Opposition leaders have said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are likely to be advanced as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fears that it might lose in the general elections. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee have made such statements.

On August 29, Nitish said: "I have been saying it for the past seven-eight months that the NDA government at the Centre might go for early Lok Sabha polls, fearing more loss to the BJP because of Opposition unity."

On August 28, Mamata said the BJP might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December and also claimed that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning. "I am apprehensive that they (BJP) could hold the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023 itself, or in January...," she said.

What the law says

Law says the Election Commission can issue notification for election to any house not before six months before the expiry of that house.

The term of the current Lok Sabha will likely expire at the end of May or the first week of June next year. Going by the law, the elections can be conducted as soon as late December this year.

Similar claims were made by the Opposition ahead of the 2019 general elections. However, the elections happened in April-May 2019 and the 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved on June 3, 2019.

Will BJP advance general elections?

Five states are going to polls in November-December this year. These are Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram. After the loss in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka state polls, the BJP is trying hard to win these states. The result of these states will have a bearing on Lok Sabha polls if the election date is advanced.

Also, the BJP is facing a 17-year-long anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, a strong infighting in Rajasthan and the saffron party has become weak after Raman Singh's defeat in Chhattisgarh.

The last time general elections were advanced was in 2004. The polls were advanced by eight months, and then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee faced a shocking defeat at the hands of Congress.