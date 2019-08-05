Business
Opposition parties meet to discuss security situation in Jammu & Kashmir
Updated : August 05, 2019 11:21 AM IST
Leaders of political parties including the CPI, CPI(M), RJD, AAP, TMC, DMK attended the meeting.
Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met leaders of various parties in his office in Parliament and discussed the situation with them.
The meeting took place at a time when the Union Cabinet was meeting amidst speculation that it will take a crucial decision on the state.
