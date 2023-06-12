Key Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23 ahead of Lok Sabha polls — Details here

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said earlier that there is "no personal interest" of anyone in bringing the Opposition parties together and that the leaders are doing this only for the "betterment" of the country.

A key meeting of opposition leaders is on the cards next week. The meeting, which was supposed to be held on June 12, will now reportedly take place on June 23. "Main leaders" of at least 15 opposition parties are likely to participate in the meeting. As per JD(U) chief, leaders attending the meet include:

>

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

> Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

> West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee

> Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

> Jharkhand CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren

> Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray

> NCP chief Sharad Pawar

> Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin

> Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

> CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury and CPI (ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya

When asked if Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will be attending the meet, Tejashwi said he couldn't have a word with KCR "but rest all leaders are coming". He added that almost 15 parties will be attending the meet. "...from every party, the main leader is coming not just a representative," he said.

Senior leaders of hosts JD(U) and RJD had earlier said that the event was deferred due to Rahul Gandhi and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin’s “unavailability”. Gandhi is currently in the US.

The motive behind the Opposition meet

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of top Opposition leaders to mobilise the Opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar held separate meetings with leaders of many parties including Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar to forge unity among opposition ranks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was quoted by ANI as saying that there is "no personal interest" of anyone in bringing the Opposition parties together and that the leaders are doing this only for the "betterment" of the country.

"We have to fight those people who are destroying democracy, constitution and want to change history. We do not have any personal interest. We have taken this decision for the betterment of the country. They (BJP) lost Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and will lose the upcoming state elections as well," Yadav said.

BJP Vs Congress

The BJP took a swipe at opposition parties last week over their meeting in Bihar on June 23, saying they may be looking for support in each other but their wish will wash away in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls like the Rs 1,750-crore bridge which collapsed in the state recently.

Union Minister and party leader Smriti Irani also targeted the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's claim of running "mohabbat ki dukan" (shop of love) and asked if this "mohabbat" meant denouncing the Hindu way of life, killing of Sikhs, partnering with those who wish ill for India and seeking outside intervention to harm India's democracy.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said on Monday that the BJP will not even get 100 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "They (BJP) are sleepless because they know that the BJP will come down to less than 100 seats (in 2024 Lok Sabha polls) if the opposition gets united," he said.