Key Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23 ahead of Lok Sabha polls — Details here

By Akriti Anand

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said earlier that there is "no personal interest" of anyone in bringing the Opposition parties together and that the leaders are doing this only for the "betterment" of the country.

A key meeting of opposition leaders is on the cards next week. The meeting, which was supposed to be held on June 12, will now reportedly take place on June 23. "Main leaders" of at least 15 opposition parties are likely to participate in the meeting. As per JD(U) chief, leaders attending the meet include:

> Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge > Congress leader Rahul Gandhi > West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee > Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav > Jharkhand CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren > Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray > NCP chief Sharad Pawar > Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin