CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeKey Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23 ahead of Lok Sabha polls — Details here News

Key Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23 ahead of Lok Sabha polls — Details here

Key Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23 ahead of Lok Sabha polls — Details here
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Akriti Anand  Jun 12, 2023 4:57:45 PM IST (Published)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said earlier that there is "no personal interest" of anyone in bringing the Opposition parties together and that the leaders are doing this only for the "betterment" of the country.

A key meeting of opposition leaders is on the cards next week. The meeting, which was supposed to be held on June 12, will now reportedly take place on June 23. "Main leaders" of at least 15 opposition parties are likely to participate in the meeting. As per JD(U) chief, leaders attending the meet include:

>
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
> Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
> West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee
> Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
> Jharkhand CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren
> Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray
> NCP chief Sharad Pawar
> Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X