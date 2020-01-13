Opposition meeting on CAA: AAP, Shiv Sena, BSP, TMC decline to attend Sonia Gandhi's meeting

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's call for a meeting today to chalk out a combined strategy on the Citizenship Amendment Act and alleged police brutality against students received poor response from opposition parties, including the new ally, Shiv Sena.

Gandhi, the interim president of the Congress party has sent an invitation to all like-minded parties to come up at a common platform. The opposition meeting is scheduled to be held at the Parliament annexe at 2 PM.

Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena claimed it was "not aware" of the opposition parties meeting. "We are not aware of such a meeting. We have not been invited for it. So, we have not taken any decision on it so far," Shiv Sena's Group Leader in Lok Sabha Vinayak Raut told IANS.

AAP

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said the party was not informed about the meeting. "AAP had not been informed about the meeting," Singh said, adding "the question of attending it does not arise".

BSP

Accusing the Congress of betraying the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) despite giving outside support to the government in Rajasthan, party supremo Mayawati said that her party would not be attending the Opposition meeting.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said: "Despite giving outside support to Congress in Rajasthan, they made the BSP MLAs to join their party for the second time, which is betrayal."

"Thus participating in the opposition meeting called by Congress will be demoralising for the BSP. So BSP will not attend the meeting," she said.

TMC

Trinamool Congress Party chief Mamata Banerjee said she will not attend the meeting called by the Congress party to protest against the violence unleashed by the Congress and the Left parties in the state during Wednesday's general strike.

"I won't attend the meeting convened by Sonia Gandhi on January 13 as a protest against the Congress-Left hooliganism during Wednesday's strike," Banerjee said at the state Assembly. "I'll continue my fight against the CAA, NRC, NPR, but I don't support violent protests and strikes," she said.

She alleged that the Congress and Left had "dual standards" and were trying to damage the state's economy by resorting to strikes. "It is cheap politics. We won't tolerate their double standards," said the Trinamool Congress chief.