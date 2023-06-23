CNBC TV18
Next Opposition meet in July even as Congress leaves AAP hanging over 'black ordinance' move
By Akriti Anand  Jun 23, 2023

Even as the BJP continues to ridicule the concept of 'Opposition unity' and analysts sound bearish, leaders of more than 15 Opposition parties met today in Patna. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the next meet will be in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on moving ahead together while working in 'our respective states to fight the BJP in the 2024 elections.'

A famous dialogue from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas was tweaked to give it a political flavour in the wake of the highly-anticipated Opposition meeting happening in Patna on Friday, June 23. A poster, with one such dialogue, was put up at the office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patna. One-half of the poster read:

"Mamata ne kahan Bangal chod do, Kejriwal ne kaha Dilli chod do, Lalu-Nitish ne kaha Bihar chod do, Akhilesh ne kaha Uttar Pradesh chod do, Stalin ne kaha Tamil Nadu chod do, Vo din door nahi ja sab mil kar kahenge, Congressi (Rahul) rajneeti hi chod do (Mamata Banerjee said leave Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal said leave Delhi, Lalu Yadav-Nitish Kumar said leave Bihar, Akhilesh Yadav said leave Uttar Pradesh, MK Stalin said leave Tamil Nadu, That day is not far, when they together will say, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leave politics)"
Opposition meet LIVE | Posters outside BJP office in Patna portray Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life' Posters outside BJP office in Patna portray Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life' (Credit: ANI)
