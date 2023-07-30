Opposition Manipur visit today: INDIA alliance meet governor, discuss urgent need for unity and solution

2 Min Read
A 21-member multi-party delegation representing the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance convened with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey today to share their findings and experiences.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Governor expressed her sympathy and support, while also advising the delegation to engage with leaders from all communities in Manipur to find a collective solution.
The delegation's meeting with the Governor aimed to address the prevailing atmosphere of mistrust among the people of Manipur. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev told news agency PTI that they had previously met one of the victims, a woman who endured the horrific ordeal of being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob on May 4, along with her mother.
The mother made a heartfelt request to the MPs to help her in at least seeing the bodies of her son and husband, who lost their lives in the tragic incident. The delegation pledged to raise this poignant issue during their meeting with the Governor.
