Opposition leaders to share stage during Siddaramaiah's swearing in ceremony

Opposition leaders to share stage during Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony

Opposition leaders to share stage during Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBC-TV18 May 20, 2023 11:10:35 AM IST (Published)

Prominent among those who will be the star attractions of the event are Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and former Jammu & Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, the sources said.

Several prominent opposition leaders and Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and D K Shivakumar as the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday as the grand old party seeks to promote opposition unity ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Eight newly-elected legislators are also likely to take oath as ministers along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.
Prominent among those who will be the star attractions of the event are Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and former Jammu & Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah.
