Opposition alliance INDIA to hold inaugural meeting, discuss Parliament monsoon session strategy

The inaugural meeting of the Opposition alliance INDIA will be held to devise a joint strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, with discussions on the agenda and issues to be addressed. The session begins on July 20 and concludes on August 11.

According to sources, the meeting will be held in the office of Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

"The objective of the meeting is to discuss the agenda for the monsoon session and determine the issues to be addressed from the very first day," stated an Opposition party leader.

Like-minded Opposition floor leaders will meet tomorrow at the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House, ANI tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

The monsoon session of Parliament is set to commence on July 20 and conclude on August 11. Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 19, at 3 pm. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting and another one of the NDA floor leaders as well.

On Tuesday, 26 Opposition parties established a coalition known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasising that the battle would be "between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Sources revealed that the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, which concluded on Tuesday after two days, included discussions on the strategy to be employed by the INDIA Opposition group within Parliament.

All party leaders unanimously agreed to coordinate their efforts on matters they wish to raise against the government in Parliament, as per the sources.

Combined, the 26 parties hold around 150 seats in the Lok Sabha, compared to the NDA's 330-plus seats, and they individually or in partnership govern Delhi and 10 states.

The 26 opposition parties include the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, JMM, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RLD, MDMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), VCK, RSP, CPI-ML (Liberation), Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

