Opposition’s grand meeting in Patna on June 12; check who all are attending

Prominent Opposition parties will meet in Patna on June 12 to devise an electoral strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
The significance of this meeting can be gauged by the fact that over a dozen Opposition parties will attend it. According to a report by The Hindu, 16 like-minded Opposition parties have confirmed their presence.
This meeting will be chaired by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar. While speaking to the news agency ANI, JD(U) leader Manjit Singh said, “June 12 has been decided for the meeting, and CM Nitish Kumar will chair the meeting. The meeting will send a message to the entire nation. The country's development will begin from Bihar, and every political party with a similar ideology would stand together.”
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are set to skip the Opposition meeting due to scheduling problems. However, the Congress will send their representative to the meeting.
Although the Congress big names will be absent, leaders like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) boss Sharad Pawar will attend the June 12 meeting.
The news of this meeting comes after 20 opposition parties unitedly boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament Building last week. The opposition parties were against Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament instead of President Droupadi Murmu. They alleged that the BJP and PM Modi were using the occasion to make a political statement ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Nitish Kumar has been meeting key regional satraps in order to unite all parties against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
Last month, he met Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee as part of his efforts to put up a united front.
It is worth noting that the Bihar Chief Minister has volunteered to act as the interlocutor for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Reports suggest that the Opposition leaders will try to arrive at an agreement for fielding common candidates against BJP at the June 12 conclave.
