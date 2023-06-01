English
Opposition's grand meeting in Patna on June 12; check who all are attending

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 11:20:15 AM IST (Published)

This meeting will be chaired by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar.  Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are set to skip the Opposition meeting due to scheduling problems.

Prominent Opposition parties will meet in Patna on June 12 to devise an electoral strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The significance of this meeting can be gauged by the fact that over a dozen Opposition parties will attend it. According to a report by The Hindu, 16 like-minded Opposition parties have confirmed their presence.
This meeting will be chaired by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar. While speaking to the news agency ANI, JD(U) leader Manjit Singh said, “June 12 has been decided for the meeting, and CM Nitish Kumar will chair the meeting. The meeting will send a message to the entire nation. The country's development will begin from Bihar, and every political party with a similar ideology would stand together.”
X