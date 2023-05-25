Opposition boycotts new Parliament building inauguration — Check full list of parties here

As more and more Opposition parties joined the boycott, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday also issued a counter-statement calling the Opposition boycott "disrespectful."
In the midst of impassioned discussions and mounting anticipation surrounding the upcoming inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, India has found itself embroiled in yet another whirlwind of political developments.
As the event garners widespread attention, around 20 Opposition parties have decided the boycott the momentous occasion. On the other hand, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has issued its own statement, denouncing the Opposition's actions. Here's all you need to know:
Why are opposition parties boycotting new Parliament inauguration
The opposition parties are boycotting the inauguration because they believe that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, should be the one to inaugurate the new Parliament building, instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"This undignified act insults the high office of the President, and violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution," the Opposition parties claim.
Furthermore, the Opposition believes it undermines India's spirit of inclusion as Murmu is the first woman Adivasi president.
ALSO READ | New Parliament building inauguration Highlights | 'Affront to democratic ethos' NDA slams opposition on boycott
They also criticise the prime minister for allegedly making the event about himself rather than honouring the institution of Parliament.
"When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building," the letter reads. "We will continue to fight — in letter, in spirit, and in substance — against this authoritarian Prime Minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India."
Which parties are boycotting the inauguration?
Nineteen Opposition parties on Wednesday issued a joint statement announcing their decision to skip the inauguration ceremony. Here's a list of the parties and some of their major leaders that have made public statements.
1. Indian National Congress (INC)
2. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - MP Tiruchi Siva
3. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
4. Shiv Sena (UBT) - Sanjay Raut
5. Samajwadi Party - MP Ram Gopal Yadav
6. Communist Party of India (CPI)
7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
8. Kerala Congress (Mani)
9. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
10. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
11. Trinamool Congress (TMC)
12. Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) - Lalan Singh
13. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
14. Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))
15. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha
16. Indian Union Muslim League
17. National Conference Party (NC) - Hasnain Masoodi
18. Revolutionary Socialist Party
19. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Although not signatories of the joint letter, the All India United Democratic Front has also announced its decision to boycott the inauguration if the President doesn't attend.
Which parties will attend the inauguration?
As more and more Opposition parties joined the boycott, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday also issued a counter-statement calling the Opposition boycott "disrespectful."
Here are the political parties that stood up to show their solidarity with their Centre and announced that they will attend the May 28 inauguration:
1. Bharatiya Janata Party
2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)
3. National People’s Party, - Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma
4. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party - Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio
5. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang
6. Janaayak Janata Party - Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala
7. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)
8. Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK)
9. All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)
10. RPI
11. Mizo National Front - Mizoram CM Zoramthanga
12. Tamil Maanila Congress
13. ITFT (Tripura)
14. Bodo People’s Party
15. Pattali Makkal Kacchi
16. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party
17. Apna Dal - Soney Lal
18. Assam Gan Parishad
19. Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party
Although not signatories of the NDA letter, the Telugu Desam Party, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Biju Janata Dal have also announced that they will attend the inauguration.
What is the NDA's response?
In a statement published on May 24, the NDA condemned the 19 Opposition parties that signed a statement announcing their boycott.
"This act is not merely disrespectful; it is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation," the NDA said.
It goes on to describe the recent boycott as just "another feather in their cap of disregard for democratic processes," claiming that they have repeatedly engaged in such acts over the past nine years.
"Such flagrant disrespect towards this institution betrays not only intellectual bankruptcy but a disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy," the BJP-led NDA wrote.
Past events boycotted by the Opposition
The Opposition parties had also boycotted the ceremony for laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020. Their concerns at that time were related to the timing of the event amid farmer protests, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic distress caused by the lockdown.
The parties have objected to the overall Central Vista Project before and echoed those statements in their current letter.
ALSO READ | Here is how the new Parliament Building looks
"Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion," they wrote.
However, PM Modi's decision to inaugurate the building himself was a "grave insult" due to which the Opposition parties announced their collective decision to boycott the inauguration.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Ahmedabad engineer develops 'hygienic' pani-puri machine, produces 40,000 pieces per hour
May 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Nykaa CEO says concerns around top-level exits, competition are overstated
May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: Three things that make India the beacon of hope for world economic growth
May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Ace the UPSC Prelims 2023 through efficient time management— here're some tips for last-minute preparation
May 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read