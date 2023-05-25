Opposition boycotts new Parliament building inauguration — Check full list of parties here

As more and more Opposition parties joined the boycott, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday also issued a counter-statement calling the Opposition boycott "disrespectful."

In the midst of impassioned discussions and mounting anticipation surrounding the upcoming inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, India has found itself embroiled in yet another whirlwind of political developments.

As the event garners widespread attention, around 20 Opposition parties have decided the boycott the momentous occasion. On the other hand, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has issued its own statement, denouncing the Opposition's actions. Here's all you need to know:

Why are opposition parties boycotting new Parliament inauguration

The opposition parties are boycotting the inauguration because they believe that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, should be the one to inaugurate the new Parliament building, instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This undignified act insults the high office of the President, and violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution," the Opposition parties claim.

Furthermore, the Opposition believes it undermines India's spirit of inclusion as Murmu is the first woman Adivasi president.

They also criticise the prime minister for allegedly making the event about himself rather than honouring the institution of Parliament.

"When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building ," the letter reads. "We will continue to fight — in letter, in spirit, and in substance — against this authoritarian Prime Minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India."

Which parties are boycotting the inauguration?

Nineteen Opposition parties on Wednesday issued a joint statement announcing their decision to skip the inauguration ceremony. Here's a list of the parties and some of their major leaders that have made public statements.

1. Indian National Congress (INC)

2. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - MP Tiruchi Siva

3. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

4. Shiv Sena (UBT) - Sanjay Raut

5. Samajwadi Party - MP Ram Gopal Yadav

6. Communist Party of India (CPI)

7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

8. Kerala Congress (Mani)

9. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

10. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

11. Trinamool Congress (TMC)

12. Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) - Lalan Singh

13. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

14. Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))

15. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha

16. Indian Union Muslim League

17. National Conference Party (NC) - Hasnain Masoodi

18. Revolutionary Socialist Party

19. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Although not signatories of the joint letter, the All India United Democratic Front has also announced its decision to boycott the inauguration if the President doesn't attend.

Which parties will attend the inauguration?

As more and more Opposition parties joined the boycott, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday also issued a counter-statement calling the Opposition boycott "disrespectful."

Here are the political parties that stood up to show their solidarity with their Centre and announced that they will attend the May 28 inauguration:

1. Bharatiya Janata Party

2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

3. National People’s Party, - Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

4. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party - Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

5. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

6. Janaayak Janata Party - Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

7. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

8. Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK)

9. All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)

10. RPI

11. Mizo National Front - Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

12. Tamil Maanila Congress

13. ITFT (Tripura)

14. Bodo People’s Party

15. Pattali Makkal Kacchi

16. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

17. Apna Dal - Soney Lal

18. Assam Gan Parishad

19. Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party

Although not signatories of the NDA letter, the Telugu Desam Party, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Biju Janata Dal have also announced that they will attend the inauguration.

What is the NDA's response?

In a statement published on May 24, the NDA condemned the 19 Opposition parties that signed a statement announcing their boycott.

"This act is not merely disrespectful; it is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation," the NDA said.

It goes on to describe the recent boycott as just "another feather in their cap of disregard for democratic processes," claiming that they have repeatedly engaged in such acts over the past nine years.

"Such flagrant disrespect towards this institution betrays not only intellectual bankruptcy but a disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy," the BJP-led NDA wrote.

Past events boycotted by the Opposition

The Opposition parties had also boycotted the ceremony for laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020. Their concerns at that time were related to the timing of the event amid farmer protests, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic distress caused by the lockdown.

The parties have objected to the overall Central Vista Project before and echoed those statements in their current letter.

"Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion," they wrote.

However, PM Modi's decision to inaugurate the building himself was a "grave insult" due to which the Opposition parties announced their collective decision to boycott the inauguration.