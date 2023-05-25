Opposition boycotts new Parliament building inauguration — Check full list of parties here

As more and more Opposition parties joined the boycott, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday also issued a counter-statement calling the Opposition boycott "disrespectful."

In the midst of impassioned discussions and mounting anticipation surrounding the upcoming inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, India has found itself embroiled in yet another whirlwind of political developments.

As the event garners widespread attention, around 20 Opposition parties have decided the boycott the momentous occasion. On the other hand, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has issued its own statement, denouncing the Opposition's actions. Here's all you need to know:

Why are opposition parties boycotting new Parliament inauguration

The opposition parties are boycotting the inauguration because they believe that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, should be the one to inaugurate the new Parliament building, instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.