Amid boycott calls, Amit Shah urges Opposition to 'not politicise' new Parliament building inauguration

As the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 approaches, 19 Opposition parties of India have issued a joint statement announcing their decision to boycott the event citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disregard for the President and her constitutional role. In the meantime, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed a press briefing on the cultural aspects of the new building and appealed to the Opposition to not politicise the event.

Which parties have signed the statement and joined the boycott?

Nineteen Opposition parties have issued a joint statement announcing their decision to skip the inauguration ceremony. Here's a list of the parties and some of their major leaders that have made public statements.

1. Indian National Congress (INC)

2. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - MP Tiruchi Siva

3. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

4. Shiv Sena (UBT) - Sanjay Raut

5. Samajwadi Party

6. Communist Party of India (CPI)

7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

8. Kerala Congress (Mani)

9. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

10. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

11. Trinamool Congress (TMC)

12. Janata Dal (United) (JD(U))

13. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

14. Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))

15. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha

16. Indian Union Muslim League

17. National Conference

18. Revolutionary Socialist Party

19. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Why are they boycotting the inauguration?

The opposition parties are boycotting the inauguration because they believe that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, should be the one to inaugurate the new Parliament building, instead of PM Modi.

"This undignified act insults the high office of the President, and violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution," the Opposition parties claim.

Furthermore, the Opposition believes it undermines India's spirit of inclusion as Murmu is the first woman Adivasi president.

They also criticise the prime minister for allegedly making the event about himself rather than honouring the institution of Parliament.

"When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building ," the letter reads. "We will continue to fight — in letter, in spirit, and in substance — against this authoritarian Prime Minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India."

When is the inauguration of the new Parliament building?

The inauguration of the new Parliament building is scheduled to take place on May 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the building, as per the invitation extended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Has there been any response from the government?

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri defended the prime minister's role in the inauguration, citing examples of previous prime ministers inaugurating Parliament-related structures. The government accused the Congress party and other Opposition parties of hypocrisy and lacking a sense of national spirit and pride in India's progress. The government maintained that the President's absence from the invitation was not intentional and invited all to join in celebrating the achievement and progress of the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah during a press conference on Wednesday also said that the Opposition shouldn't politicise the event and the issue. Highlighting the cultural aspects of the new Parliament building, Shah claimed that it was a historic moment for India.

"This is not the time for politics," he said. "Boycotting and making issues out of a new issue is most unfortunate. I appeal to them to reconsider their decision and join this historical function."

Shah also touched upon the Sengol, a sceptre from Tamil Nadu which was given to Jawaharlal Nehru to mark the transfer of power from the British to the Indians. Modi has decided to reintroduce the sceptre in the new building.

He added that 60 workers had helped construct the building in a historic time and that they would be honoured.

Past events boycotted by the Opposition

The Opposition parties had also boycotted the ceremony for laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020. Their concerns at that time were related to the timing of the event amid farmer protests, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic distress caused by the lockdown.

The parties have objected to the overall Central Vista Project before and echoed those statements in their current letter.

"Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion," they wrote.

However, PM Modi's decision to inaugurate the building himself was a "grave insult" due to which the Opposition parties announced their collective decision to boycott the inauguration.

