Amid boycott calls, Amit Shah urges Opposition to 'not politicise' new Parliament building inauguration

The opposition parties are boycotting the inauguration because they believe that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, should be the one to inaugurate the new Parliament building, instead of PM Modi.

As the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 approaches, 19 Opposition parties of India have issued a joint statement announcing their decision to boycott the event citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disregard for the President and her constitutional role. In the meantime, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed a press briefing on the cultural aspects of the new building and appealed to the Opposition to not politicise the event.

Which parties have signed the statement and joined the boycott?

Nineteen Opposition parties have issued a joint statement announcing their decision to skip the inauguration ceremony. Here's a list of the parties and some of their major leaders that have made public statements.

1. Indian National Congress (INC)