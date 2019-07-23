#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Opposition asks government to clarify on Trump's Kashmir mediation offer

Updated : July 23, 2019 06:48 AM IST

Trump on Monday offered to be the "mediator" between the two countries on the Kashmir issue as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House for the first time.
Trump said that he is ready to help, if the two countries ask.
