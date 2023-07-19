How Opposition named its alliance 'INDIA' | A detailed look at key parties, LS poll objective and more

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the fight was not between the opposition parties and the BJP, but it was a "fight for the idea of India that was being attacked".

"That is why this name was chosen.

Fight is between NDA and INDIA, between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and INDIA, between their (the BJP's) ideology and INDIA.

You know what happens when someone stands against India, who wins," the former Congress chief said.

"We (opposition parties) are defending the Indian Constitution, voice of the people and the idea of our great county.

You know what happens to those who fight the idea of India.

This is the fight between the idea of India and the BJP," Gandhi added.