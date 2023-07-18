'Team INDIA Vs Team NDA' for 2024 LS polls — Shiv Sena (UBT) hints on Opposition alliance name

Minutes before her tweet, the RJD had declared the name of the Opposition alliance as INDIA - Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance. The party, however, deleted the tweet later.

Its "Team INDIA Vs Team NDA" for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, tweeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi amid speculations over Opposition alliance's name. Chaturvedi's tweet came as 26 political parties attended the two-day Opposition meet this week to discuss strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general elections. A decision on the name of the alliance was also cards.

So 2024 will be Team INDIAVsTeam NDAChak De, INDIA!— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 18, 2023

Minutes before her tweet, the RJD had declared the name of the Opposition alliance as INDIA - Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance. The party, however, deleted the tweet later.

The RJD had also shared a poster with all the key leaders of the Opposition parties. The poster did not bear the image Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, while it had the photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar upfront.

"Chak De! INDIA," tweeted Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien amid reports of opposition naming its grand alliance as "INDIA" at the Bengaluru meeting . Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar said, "All will be united" when asked if the opposition alliance has been named 'I-N-D-I-A'.

Earlier, sources told PTI that the opposition alliance is likely to be named INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance). They said most leaders agree on it though there is no final decision yet.

The agenda for the talks was finalised during discussions before a dinner meeting on Monday evening. The first edition of the meeting was attended by 15 parties in Patna on June 23.

"I am happy that 26 parties are present in Bengaluru to work unitedly. Together, we are in government in 11 states today," tweets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. "Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect Democracy, Secularism and Social Justice. Let us resolve to take India to back to the path of progress, welfare and true democracy," he added.

The opposition leaders are likely to start working on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. According to PTI sources, the leaders are likely to hold discussions on issuing a joint declaration and move forward on their proposal of putting up common opposition candidates in a majority of the Lok Sabha seats.