Opponents of 'no-deal' Brexit defeat PM Boris Johnson, who promises an election

Updated : September 04, 2019 09:10 AM IST

British lawmakers defeatedÂ BorisÂ JohnsonÂ in parliament on Tuesday in a bid to prevent him taking Britain out of the EU without a divorce agreement, prompting the prime minister to announce that he would immediately push for a snap election.
The government was defeated by 328 to 301 on a motion put forward by opposition parties and rebel lawmakers inÂ Johnson's party â€” who had been warned they would be kicked out of the Conservative Party if they defied the government.
More than three years after the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union, the defeat leaves the course of Brexit unresolved, with possible outcomes still ranging from a turbulent 'no-deal' exit to abandoning the whole endeavour.
