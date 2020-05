Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, on Tuesday said that an online platform will be launched very soon which will give real time data of all the Indian nationals stranded abroad who will now be flown back to the country.

The Centre has decided to operate 64 flights starting May 7 to bring back Indians stranded in the Middle East countries, the UK, the US, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Philippines.

The lone Keralaite in the Narendra Modi cabinet, Muraleedharan revealed about the app while taking part in a television debate.

"We had seen a trial run of this online platform and few more things have to be fixed and it will be ready very soon. This online platform will be accessed by the concerned departments and officials who are taking part in this evacuation process, which will begin from Thursday," said Muraleedharan.

"This online platform will contain the details of each and every person who will be boarding the flights. This is to make things easy for all who are working in this mission," added Muraleedharan.

Muraleedharan also contested Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statement that was made in his daily Covid-19 review press meet and expressed his surprise about the figures that Vijayan gave.