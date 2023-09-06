One Nation One Election: Ram Nath Kovind holds first official meeting; Amit Shah, Meghwal attend it

The first official meeting of the ' One Nation One Election ' committee is being held on Wednesday. Former president Ram Nath Kovind will chair the meeting at his residence in Delhi.

Union Ministers Amit Shah , Arjun Ram Meghwal arrived at Kovind's residence for the meeting.

The eight-member high-level committee will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution , the Representation of the People Act and any other laws and rules that would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections. It will also examine and recommend whether the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the states.

The committee will also analyse and recommend possible solutions to scenarios such as a hung House, the adoption of a no-confidence motion or defection or any such other event in case of simultaneous polls.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined to be a part of the panel. The government has named Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari as members of the high-level committee.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meetings of the committee as a special invitee, while Law Secretary Niten Chandra will be the secretary to the panel.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly polls were held together in the country till 1967.

With inputs from PTI

