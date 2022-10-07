By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Till now, a candidate can contest from two seats under Section 33 of the Representation of People's Act, 1951. If the proposal is approved, then amendments have to be brought in the RP's Act

The Election Commission on Friday proposed to the Law Ministry to let one candidate contest from one constituency only. The proposal gained momentum after Rajiv Kumar was appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner.

The measure was first proposed in 2004 but there has been no decision on the same in the last 18 years. The EC has again brought up this proposal.

A discussion is underway with the Law Ministry on the same. If the proposal is approved, amendments have to be brought to the Representation of the People's Act, 1951.

Currently, a candidate can contest from two seats under Section 33 (7) of the RP's Act. Till 1994, a candidate could even contest from three seats.

Why is EC backing the proposal

As per the 2004 proposal, the ECI had said if a candidate wins from both the contested seat, then he/she has to vacate one of the seats. The winning candidate should deposit a specified amount in the government's account for conducting a bypoll on the seat.

Justifying the proposal, the EC said that it will also lessen the burden of bypoll expense on the government's account. Also, the voters' turnout in byelection is lesser as compared to the election that was held a few days ago.

While 33(7) allows candidates to contest from two seats, Section 70 bars candidates from representing two constituencies in the Lok Sabha or state Assembly.

Representation of the People's Act, 1951

It is an act to provide for the conduct of elections of the Parliament and state assemblies, the qualifications and disqualifications for membership of those Houses, the corrupt practices and other offences at or in connection with such elections and the decision of doubts and disputes arising out of or in connection with such elections.