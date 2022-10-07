By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Till now, a candidate can contest from two seats under Section 33 of the Representation of People's Act, 1951. If the proposal is approved, then amendments have to be brought in the RP's Act

The Election Commission on Friday proposed to the Law Ministry to let one candidate contest from one seat only. The proposal gained momentum after Rajiv Kumar was appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner.

The measure was first proposed in 2004 but there has been no decision on the same in the last 18 years. The EC has again brought up this proposal.

A discussion is underway with the Law Ministry on the same. If the proposal is approved, amendments have to be brought in the Representation of People's Act.

Till now, a candidate can contest from two seats under Section 33 of the Representation of People's Act, 1951.

As per the 2004 proposal, the ECI had said if a candidate wins from both the contested seat, then he/she has to vacate one of the seats. The winning candidate should deposit a specified amount in the government's account for conducting a bypoll on the seat.

Justifying the proposal, the EC said that it will also lessen the burden of bypoll expense on the government's account.