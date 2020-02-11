Politics
Once a formidable force, Mayawati's BSP fails to open account as AAP tsunami sweeps Delhi
Updated : February 11, 2020 06:42 PM IST
Delhi Assembly polls 2020: Mayawati's BSP had put its best performance in the Delhi polls in 2008, when it saw two candidates elected, and the party becoming runner-up in 5 seats.
Delhi Assembly polls 2020: BSP state President Laxman Singh said: "It is polarisation which has decimated us... those who were against BJP voted for the AAP."
Delhi Assembly polls 2020: He also said that excessive Hindutva has caused damage to the BJP as well as his party.