With two weeks to go for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the DMK has a new face contesting from its urban stronghold of Chepauk. However, Udhayanidhi Stalin, well-known Kollywood actor, the president of the DMK’s youth wing, and the son of party president MK Stalin, is not exactly a newcomer to politics.

“I have campaigned for my grandfather (M Karunanidhi) in Chepauk before; I’ve campaigned for my dad in Thousand Lights (constituency). So, I have been part of party work for quite some time now,” says Udhayanidhi, speaking to CNBC-TV18 as he takes a break on the campaign trail, “Now that I’m given a chance to contest in the elections, I’m going to meet the people, get the confidence, get their votes, and I’m hoping for the best.”

In the hours before he speaks to us, Udhayanidhi Stalin has spent a sizeable part of his day canvassing for votes on the back of a modified auto-rickshaw motoring down the tiny by-lanes of Chepauk.

Flanked by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, Udhayanidhi is met with rapturous applause and deafening cheers. Several voters shower him with rose petals from the balcony of their homes. Women flock to have their babies named by him. “What’s the mother’s name?” he enquires, before he names two newborns, Senmozhi and Oviya. There’s a star-appeal that precedes him as he greets voters with joined hands and a quiet smile.

“I have personally been campaigning against the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and that is a major poll issue,” says Udhayanidhi, detailing a list of electoral issues that he believes requires attention. “Former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death is still a conspiracy and a poll issue,” he adds.

The DMK’s decision to field Udhayanidhi from Chepauk is a huge vote of confidence in favour of the DMK scion’s fledgling political career. After all, Chepauk is seen as a party stronghold. Udhayanidhi’s grandfather and DMK patriarch, M Karunanidhi won three back-to-back elections from the constituency — in 1996, 2001 and 2006 — before moving to contest from his birthplace, Tiruvarur, in 2011.

Before beginning his campaign from Chepauk, Udhayanidhi met with the Prince of Arcot Nawab Muhammad Abdul Ali whose historic palace lies in the constituency. Even if he does win Chepauk, Udhayanidhi will in all likelihood continue to battle accusations of being the product of nepotism and the DMK’s brand of dynastic favouritism.

Udhayanidhi is, after all, seen as next in line to head the DMK taking after his father, and his grandfather before him. Despite his youth-wing post and campaign trail experience, he is seen as a product of nepotism. After all, Stalin Junior has spent more time on camera, and on the big-screen, having acted in Tamil films like Oru Kal, Oru Kannadi, Nanbennda and Idhu Kadhirvelan Kadhal. However, the actor-turned-politician is ready to brazen out any criticism directed at him — something he’s used to, by now.