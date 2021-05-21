India

On Rajiv Gandhi's 30th death anniversary, take a look at leaders who were assassinated

Updated : May 21, 2021 11:38 PM IST

Today is the 30th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was assassinated on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur town of Tamil Nadu by a suicide bomber during election campaigning. V Sriharan alias Murugan, his wife Nalini, Santhan, A G Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, and P Ravichandran are the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Take a look at some of the famous leaders who were assassinated:

CNBCTV18.com

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, by a woman suicide bomber, Dhanu, at an election rally of the Congress party. Reports said Gandhi had made an enemy of the Tamil Tigers, a militant group based out of Sri Lanka after he sent thousands of troops to help Sri Lanka fight the Tigers four years earlier. (Pic: Reuters)

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her two Sikh bodyguards. Her death resulted in widespread violence and thousands of Sikhs were reported killed.

The assassination was a result of her order to the Army to raid the Golden Temple to flush out Sikh separatists hiding in the holiest shrine. (Pic: Reuters)

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th US President, was shot dead by actor John Wilkes Booth. The incident took place five days after the Civil War ended. (Pic: White House)

John K Kennedy, the 35th US president was shot dead by former Marine Lee Harvey Oswald while he travelling in a motorcade in Dallas. Though many suspect a larger conspiracy behind the assassination, nothing could be proved. (Pic: White House)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was killed in a suicide bombing at an election rally in Rawalpindi in 2007. (Pic: Reuters)

Former Israeli prime minister ​Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by Yigal Amir, a right-wing extremist, at a rally in Tel Aviv in 1995. The leader was working to establish peace between Israel and Palestine. (Pic: Reuters)

Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranasinghe Premadasa, was assassinated in Colombo in a suicide bombing by the LTTE. (Pic: Sri Lanka govt)

