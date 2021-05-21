On Rajiv Gandhi's 30th death anniversary, take a look at leaders who were assassinated
Updated : May 21, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Today is the 30th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was assassinated on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur town of Tamil Nadu by a suicide bomber during election campaigning. V Sriharan alias Murugan, his wife Nalini, Santhan, A G Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, and P Ravichandran are the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Take a look at some of the famous leaders who were assassinated: