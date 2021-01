In a spate of pardons and commutations on his last day in office, outgoing US President Donald Trump has granted clemency to 70 individuals, including his disgraced ex-aide Steve Bannon, who is facing fraud charges.

Trump, however, did not pardon himself, his family members or his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, after White House officials reportedly advised him against it, stating that a pardon may make them appear guilty of crimes.

Trump, who will be vacating office today (January 20) as Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as his successor, exercised clemency powers at the last minute, in keeping with a long-standing presidential tradition. Barely two days ago, Trump had met with his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and other White House officials to draw up the final list of clemency actions.

The pardon list was headlined by Bannon, a key strategist in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign who was accused of defrauding donors in an online ‘We Build the Wall’ fundraising campaign to build a longer, stronger wall along the US-Mexico border. He was fired from his position at the White House in August 2017, but had pleaded not guilty. Trump is said to have gone against White House advice to pardon him.

Other prominent names to be pardoned are Elliott Broidy, a former fundraiser for Trump, who had pleaded guilty in 2020 to charges of violating foreign lobbying laws and acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and rapper Lil Wayne who was prosecuted for a weapons-related offence.

Trump also pardoned former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, who was convicted for stealing self-driving car secrets in the form of 14,000 Google files. He had been sentenced to 18 months in prison last August after pleading guilty. Judge William Alsup had described the theft as the “biggest trade secret crime I have ever seen”, but Levandowski never started his jail sentence as Alsup had kept it on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenneth Kurson, who is a friend of Jared Kushner and was charged with cyberstalking related to his divorce from his ex-wife in 2015, also received a full pardon.

Trump has commuted the punishment of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick who has served seven out of his 28-year prison sentence for racketeering and corruption. Another high-profile name, rapper Kodak Black, who was convicted in Florida in 2019 with providing fake information to buy firearms.

Giuliani, who was not granted pardon, has been charged with fraud related to an insurance company and investigating authorities have launched a probe into his activities in Ukraine.