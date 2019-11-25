Energy

OMCs got 5,605 complaints on adulterated fuel in past 5 years, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Updated : November 25, 2019 05:12 PM IST

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that in established cases of adulteration of petrol or diesel, OMCs have terminated 72 dealerships during the past five years.

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan was responding to a question from TMC MP Pratima Mondal on fuel adulteration.