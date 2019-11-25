Energy
OMCs got 5,605 complaints on adulterated fuel in past 5 years, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Updated : November 25, 2019 05:12 PM IST
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that in established cases of adulteration of petrol or diesel, OMCs have terminated 72 dealerships during the past five years.
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan was responding to a question from TMC MP Pratima Mondal on fuel adulteration.
the Central Government has also issued the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005 under Essential Commodities Act, 1955 which provides for punitive action against malpractices, such as adulteration of petroleum products.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more