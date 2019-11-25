#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Energy

OMCs got 5,605 complaints on adulterated fuel in past 5 years, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Updated : November 25, 2019 05:12 PM IST

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that in established cases of adulteration of petrol or diesel, OMCs have terminated 72 dealerships during the past five years.
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan was responding to a question from TMC MP Pratima Mondal on fuel adulteration.
the Central Government has also issued the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005 under Essential Commodities Act, 1955 which provides for punitive action against malpractices, such as adulteration of petroleum products.
OMCs got 5,605 complaints on adulterated fuel in past 5 years, says Dharmendra Pradhan
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV