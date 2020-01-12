#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex edges higher, Nifty holds 12,250; IT, bank stocks gain
World stocks at record high as techs lead relief rally
Oil prices slip further as falling over 4% in last two sessions
Rupee likely to extend losing streak in 2020
Home Politics
Politics

Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies; successor vows to pursue peace

Updated : January 12, 2020 11:00 AM IST

With his death, the region loses a leader seen as the father of modern Oman, who balanced ties between two neighbours locked in a regional struggle, Saudi Arabia to the west and Iran to the north, as well as the United States.
Muscat did not take sides in a Gulf dispute that saw Riyadh and its allies impose a boycott on Qatar, or join a Saudi-led military coalition that intervened in Yemen.
Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies; successor vows to pursue peace
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt

Overdrive: 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Overdrive: 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Industrial output: India's November IIP grows 1.8%, signalling recovery

Industrial output: India's November IIP grows 1.8%, signalling recovery

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV