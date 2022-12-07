Olpad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Olpad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Olpad constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Olpad is an assembly constituency in the Surat district of the South Gujarat region of Gujarat. The Olpad legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here
IST2 Min(s) Read
Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?
IST2 Min(s) Read
The seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Surat Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 assembly elections, Olpad was won by Mukeshbhai Zinabhai Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He defeated Congress' Yogendrasinh Chandrasinh Bakrola.
Before that, in the 2012 elections, the seat was held by BJP's Patel.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Patel garnered 1,47,828 votes, securing 60.31 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 61,578 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin stood at 25.18 percent.
The total number of voters in the Olpad constituency stands at 4,55,544 with 2,41,508 male and 2,14,028 female voters.
The Olpad constituency has a literacy level of 85.53 percent.
It is an OBC-dominated seat.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!