politics News

Olpad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:24:41 PM IST (Updated)

Olpad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Olpad constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Olpad is an assembly constituency in the Surat district of the South Gujarat region of Gujarat. The Olpad legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Surat Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 assembly elections, Olpad was won by Mukeshbhai Zinabhai Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He defeated Congress' Yogendrasinh Chandrasinh Bakrola.
Before that, in the 2012 elections, the seat was held by BJP's Patel.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Patel garnered 1,47,828 votes, securing 60.31 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 61,578 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin stood at 25.18 percent.
The total number of voters in the Olpad constituency stands at 4,55,544 with 2,41,508 male and 2,14,028 female voters.
The Olpad constituency has a literacy level of 85.53 percent.
It is an OBC-dominated seat.
First Published:  IST
Tags

Assembly Elections 2022BJPCongressGujarat election 2022

