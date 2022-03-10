Oinam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Oinam Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Oinam is an assembly constituency in the Bishnupur district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur. The Oinam legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Oinam was won by Laishram Radhakishore Singh of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Dr Irengbam Ibohalbi Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by TMC's Irengbam Ibohalbi Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Laishram Radhakishore Singh garnered 12029 votes, securing 49.07 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 843 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.44 percent.The total number of voters in the Oinam constituency stands at with male voters and female voters. The Oinam constituency has a literacy level of 75.85 percent.