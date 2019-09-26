Politics
Odisha: Congress names Dillip Kumar Panda as its candidate for Bijepur by-polls
Updated : September 26, 2019 08:47 AM IST
Polling for the Bijepur assembly segment is scheduled to be held on October 21, and the last date for filing of nomination papers is September 30.
The ruling BJD on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss on its nominee for the Bijepur seat, which was won by chief minister Naveen Patnaik in the 2019 assembly elections.
The Congress on Wednesday named Dillip Kumar Panda as its candidate for the October 21 by-polls at Bijepur assembly segment in Odisha.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more