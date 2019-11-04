Politics
Odd-Even kicks off in Delhi: Here's everything you should know about it
Updated : November 04, 2019 01:18 PM IST
The odd-even will remain in force till November 15 and the rules for this will be applicable in Delhi from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"Hello Delhi ! Odd Even is starting from today to reduce pollution. Do follow Odd Even for your health, your children's health and your family's breath. Share car, this will increase friendship, build relationships, save petrol and reduce pollution," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Monday.
