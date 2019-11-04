Odd-Even kicks off in Delhi: Here's everything you should know about it

As Delhi battles to breathe, the third Odd-Even car rationing scheme aimed to provide relief from pollution kicked-off on Monday.

The scheme will remain in force till November 15 and the rules for this will be applicable in Delhi from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Violation of the scheme will attract a penalty of Rs 4,000, which is double the amount charged in the earlier editions of the scheme.

"Hello Delhi ! Odd Even is starting from today to reduce pollution. Do follow Odd Even for your health, your children's health and your family's breath. Share car, this will increase friendship, build relationships, save petrol and reduce pollution," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Monday.

"Delhi will show it again," he added.

BJP leader Vijay Goel has termed the scheme as a "political gimmick" and announced that he will violate it.

It's a car rationing system where through vehicles running with number plates ending with even numbers like 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 will be allowed to run on even dates, while those with number plates ending with odd numbers like 1,3,5,7 and 9 will be allowed to run on odd dates. This is a way to curb the number of cars plying on streets and hence bring down the pollution emanating from vehicles to a certain extent. Though many experts have contested the logic saying vehicular pollution is not as big a concern for Delhi NCR as other forms of pollution like construction activity, the apocalyptic situation Delhi is facing right now, any move to curb any level of pollution will be an advantage for its citizenry.

