Obra Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Obra Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Obra is an assembly constituency in the Sonbhadra district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Obra legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Obra was won by Sanjiv Kumar of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Ravi Gond.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Sunil Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanjiv Kumar garnered 78058 votes, securing 47.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 44269 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 27.19 percent.

