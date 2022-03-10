Nuvem Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nuvem Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin

Nuvem is an assembly constituency in South Goa district. The Nuvem legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Nuvem was won by Wilfred D Sa of the INC. He defeated GSRP's Francisco Xavier Pacheco.

Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by GVP's Francisco Xavier (Mickky) Pacheco.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Wilfred D Sa garnered 9967 votes, securing 46.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5660 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.39 percent. The total number of voters in the Nuvem constituency stands at 28363 with 13091 male voters and 15272 female voters.