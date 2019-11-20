Politics
NRC to apply nationwide, says Amit Shah
Updated : November 20, 2019 03:01 PM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told parliament that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented nationwide.
Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that no person, irrespective of their religion, needed to be afraid of NRC implementation.
Shah has said that people whose names are missing from the NRC can approach tribunals formed at the tehsil level.
