NRC: People now want government action on the 'excluded'

Updated : September 01, 2019 02:00 PM IST

A day after publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), people in Assam came out on Sunday with differing opinions regarding the historical document, which the state has realised 34 years after the signing of the Assam Accord.
While some people wanted the government at the state and the Centre to complete the process for identification of the illegal foreigners as soon as possible and arrange for their deportation, others called for humane consideration of the cases of excluded persons.
The excluded people have been given 120 days time to approach the Foreigners' Tribunals, and subsequently the higher courts, to establish their Indian citizenship.
