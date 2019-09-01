NRC: IAF veteran left heartbroken after exclusion from list, parents and children included

An Indian Air Force (IAF) veteran has been left out of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) released Saturday while his entire family made it to the list. Honorary Flight Lieutenant Chabindra Sarma from Biswanath Chariali in Assam failed to make it to the list despite using the same legacy data that his parents and children registered with. Over 19 lakh people have been excluded from the final NRC list, and over 3 crore have been found eligible for inclusion.

“It is my bad luck,” said the 57-year-old ex-serviceman, still finding it difficult to believe how he could fail the citizenship test.

Sarma is proud of his 38 years of service in the IAF — and it showed in the way he spoke of his time in the force. Though heartbroken, the retired Junior Commissioned Officer said he does not hold a grudge against anyone or the system that made him undergo three NRC hearings.

“I wish they clear my name. I don’t have any grudge against anyone. I am basically Indian, born Indian. I will always remember my time with Indian Air Force — I served as an Airman, it was a very prestigious service.”

While still in service, Sarma was given the honorary rank of Flying Officer on August 15, 2017, and retired as Honorary Flight Lieutenant on February 28, 2018. His name was missing from the part publication of draft NRC that was published on the midnight of December 31, 2017, and also from the complete draft that was published on July 30, 2018.

“I had submitted my father’s 1951 legacy data, my matriculation certificate, Aadhaar card, the service Identity card — everything required to establish my citizenship. When I was rejected in the first draft list, NRC authorities said my linkage was not established. How is that possible — I am linked with my father who is 97 years old, my children are linked to me — we all used the same legacy data?” asked Sarma, adding he would not hesitate to take legal recourse for proving his citizenship.

Assuming it was a massive updating exercise involving thousands of employees and technology, and that over 6 crore documents submitted by 3.3 crore people were scrutinized, even a 0.5 percent error would have led to 1.65 lakh people being excluded from the list. But, Sarma questioned as to how could one make repeated errors.

“It’s difficult to believe how they could make a clerical error — not once, not twice, but thrice.”

However, Sarma is happy for his wife and children who made it to the list — the veteran’s daughter is an engineer working at Infosys in Mysore, while his son is working at a luxury hotel in Goa.

The IAF veteran has served across India, with postings in Assam, West Bengal, Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Rajasthan among other places. He was close to his home at the Tezpur Air Force base during the Kargil war.