NRC: IAF veteran left heartbroken after exclusion from list, parents and children included
Updated : September 01, 2019 07:09 PM IST
An Indian Air Force (IAF) veteran has been left out of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) released Saturday while his entire family made it to the list.
Though heartbroken, the retired Junior Commissioned Officer said he does not hold a grudge against anyone or the system that made him undergo three NRC hearings.
Honorary Flight Lieutenant Chabindra Sarma from Biswanath Chariali in Assam failed to make it to the list despite using the same legacy data that his parents and children registered with
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more