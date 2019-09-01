Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Home Politics
Politics

NRC: IAF veteran left heartbroken after exclusion from list, parents and children included

Updated : September 01, 2019 07:09 PM IST

An Indian Air Force (IAF) veteran has been left out of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) released Saturday while his entire family made it to the list.
Though heartbroken, the retired Junior Commissioned Officer said he does not hold a grudge against anyone or the system that made him undergo three NRC hearings.
Honorary Flight Lieutenant Chabindra Sarma from Biswanath Chariali in Assam failed to make it to the list despite using the same legacy data that his parents and children registered with
NRC: IAF veteran left heartbroken after exclusion from list, parents and children included
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV