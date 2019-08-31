Politics
NRC final list out, excludes over 19 lakh people
Updated : August 31, 2019 11:18 AM IST
The NRC has immense significance for the people of Assam as the state witnessed a six-year-long movement between 1979 to 1985 seeking detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshis.
The process of updation of NRC is being carried out by the Registrar General of India, and is being monitored by the Supreme Court.
